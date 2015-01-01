Abstract

Cannabis use and somatic consequences. Cannabis is the most frequently used illicit psychoactive substance in the world. It is perceived as a low-risk drug, as it is a plant, although many warnings in the medical literature underlined increased complications of cannabis use. Acute and chronic cannabis use is known to be harmful inducing psychiatric and addictive effects. An increase in the potency of cannabis as defined by a high ratio between the more important components, tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol has been observed for years, which leads to more serious complications. Evidence indicates that both acute and chronic consumptions of cannabis can be detrimental to both mental and physical health. Effects of cannabis use include mood disorders, exacerbation of psychotic disorders in vulnerable people, cannabis use disorders, withdrawal syndrome, neurocognitive impairments, cardiovascular and respiratory and other diseases. Synthetic cannabinoid has rapidly spread for the last few years; they are chemical substances inducing similar psychoactive effects to cannabis. Although, cannabis users call these substances "cannabis", synthetic cannabinoids have different pharmacological properties, which make them dangerous substances leading to more serious complications. Physicians dealing with cannabis users should be aware of these differences between vegetal cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.

Language: fr