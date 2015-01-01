Abstract

Young athletes and doping in sports. Prevalence of doping among young athletes (whether children or adolescents) reaches 3 to 5%. In France, this result means that, on average, 240.000 people could be involved. This percentage, which is greater in boys, rises with age and especially with sports involvement (number of hours of sport per week, practicing competitions or at high levels). Looking for performance constitutes the very main determinant of this behaviour. Physicians may contribute to doping prevention through systematic early identification. Some clues, but not pathognomonic, may help, such as low self-esteem, displayed anxiety, easily influenced by peer pressure, strong expectations for results, fear of failure, intention to try expressed by the youth, use of other substances (tobacco, alcohol, cannabis).

