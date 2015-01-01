Abstract

The objective was to describe the characteristics of women's deaths by violence according to autopsies performed at the Callao morgue from 2016 to 2018. The forensic records of 83 women were reviewed and it was found that women's deaths by violence occurred most often in adulthood. Traffic accidents were found to be the most common cause. The most frequent location of the fatal injury was in the head segment. Most of the corpse removal took place on the public road. The district with the most cases was Callao. It is important that the authorities commit to creating, installing and following an action plan to prevent women's deaths by violence in Callao.

Language: es