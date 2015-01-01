Abstract

The patient was a 49-year-old woman. She had worked at a child welfare facility where she sustained a wound to the left side of her upper eyelid after it was scratched by a child facility resident's finger. One month had passed since the injury when she visited our hospital. The initial treatment was not appropriate, and her left eyelid could not be lifted at all. A secondary surgery was performed 2 months after the injury when the scar contracture was most strong. Such corrective surgery for posttraumatic eyelid is typically scheduled after at least 6 months when the scar tissue softens from the viewpoint of wound healing. However, this case indicated the importance of determining the appropriate timing of surgery in consideration of the patient's background and the scientific basis. Reports of sharp traumatic ptosis are rare, and this is the first reported case of traumatic ptosis resulting from a scratch caused by human hand.

