Abstract

The modelling of flood propagation in semi-arid environments can be extremely useful for a better assessment and flood risk planning to reduce the catastrophic impacts of this phenomenon. The main purpose of this work is to make a comparative study between two different models in order to choose the most suitable one for the monitoring of the hydrological status of N'fis watershed and for the optimal management of the dam reservoir of Wirgane during flooding periods. In this work, the modelling of the phenomenon of flood propagation is carried out by two models Hayami and Muskingum. Our analysis of the models first passes through a calibration process that is based on the identification by Genetic Algorithm (GA) the optimal parameters, the second phase is validation by testing the deliverability of the models through the parameters of the previous phase, the last phase consists of evaluating the models by performance criteria. The results obtained show that the parameters optimized by the GA, K (storage constant) = 11,580 and x (weighting factor) = 0.14 for Muskingum and C (Celerity) = 3 and D (Diffusion coefficient) = 3200 for Hayami, are found to have a better response with a Nash greater than 0.7 and a correlation coefficient d of Order 0.9. According to the sensitivity test, the parameters K and C remain parameterized with the greatest sensitivity. In general, the comparison of the two models shows that the Hayami model is easy to manipulate to simulate flood routing; this aptitude makes it one of an interesting tool capable of adequately representing the behaviour of floods in semi-arid environment

Language: en