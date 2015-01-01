Abstract

The use of plants for the treatment of edema and colic renal in Morocco is widespread. The purpose of this research was to evaluate the toxic effect of aqueous extracts of plants mixture used in the traditional treatment of edema and renal colic in rats. For acute toxicity, a single dose of 300, 500, 2000, and 6000 mg/kg (lethal dose) and 10 ml/kg (traditional dose) body weight of an aqueous extract of plants mixture, were administered orally to Wistar rats. The animals were observed for any behavioral changes, neurological changes, changes in autonomic profiles, and mortality. The body weights were measured each day for the 14 days following the aqueous extract of plants mixture administration. Calculation of relative organ weight, hematological, biochemical analysis, and histopathology evaluation was carried out. No mortality and no statistically significant decrease in body weight were observed. The kidneys and the liver showed a statistically significant decrease in the relative organ weight of the treated groups of rats when compared to the control group, whereas the spleen showed a statistically significant increase. For biochemical parameters, a significant increase in Alanine aminotransferase, Aspartate aminotransferase and creatinine was noted. However, Alkaline phosphatase level showed a significant decrease. Furthermore, Hematologic parameters presented a significant increase in leukocytes, neutrophils, basophils, eosinophils, lymphocytes, monocytes and platelets. Whereas, erythrocytes number and hemoglobin level were significantly increased. Histopathological evaluation revealed the major histology changes in the liver with lymphocytic inflammatory infiltrates at dose of 300 and 500 mg/kg body weight and plasmacytic inflammatory infiltrates at dose of 2000 mg/kg body weight, lethal dose and traditional dose in the central vein and lobule hepatic. Based on our results, the mixture of plants traditionally used in the treatment of edema and renal colic is toxic to the vital organs of the body.

Language: en