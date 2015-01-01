Abstract

Powered two-wheelers are a common means of transport all over the world. In several countries, primary motorcycles with high displacement involve another purpose, namely motorcycling is a leisure activity. Motorcycles are used as tools of transport pleasure as opposed to being purely used for individual commuting purposes. The aim of the current study involves investigating the relation between experienced riding pleasure and riding behavior in a field test. Specifically, N = 12 motorcyclists between 21 and 66 years of age were observed while riding for approximately 8 h on public roads. The measurement setup included a logger for vehicle dynamics and vehicle handling data, GNSS data, video data, and subjective measures recorded as audio comments at predefined points of interest along the round course. A comprehensive dataset with more than 6000 km of motorcycling was gathered. The results indicate that parameters of lateral vehicle behavior, such as the maximum lean angle, reflected riding pleasure. Interestingly, this is applicable for curvy sections as well as straight roads. High ratings of riding pleasure correlated with riding in snaky lines as a type of self-stimulation on straight sections. Longitudinal vehicle dynamics, such as the range of accelerations, tend to increase with the riding pleasure in curves. Hence, the effects are smaller than those for lateral vehicle behavior and not visible on straight sections. Generally, curvy sections on rural roads produce higher pleasure than straight roads. On a global level, riding pleasure increases during the first few hours of riding and subsequently decreases with respect to the time on task. The results are discussed in the context of studies on driving pleasure from the automotive sector and more fundamental psychological theories that explain pleasure as a physiological stimulation or flow. Several individuals ride motorcycles to experience pleasure. A better understanding of rider behavior in these situations can aid in deriving proper assistance and to provide individual support to a rider, thereby increasing riding pleasure as well as safety.

