Citation
Mitchell R, Ting HP, Draper B, Close J, Harvey L, Brodaty H, Driscoll TR, Braithwaite J. Australas. J. Ageing 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Council on the Ageing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32881277
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To examine the role of frailty in risk of re-hospitalisation and mortality for aged care residents following a fall injury hospitalisation.
Language: en
Keywords
aged care; comorbidities; fall injury; frailty