Mitchell R, Ting HP, Draper B, Close J, Harvey L, Brodaty H, Driscoll TR, Braithwaite J. Australas. J. Ageing 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Australian Council on the Ageing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ajag.12847

32881277

OBJECTIVES: To examine the role of frailty in risk of re-hospitalisation and mortality for aged care residents following a fall injury hospitalisation.

METHODS: Retrospective analysis of linked hospitalisation and aged care data of adults aged ≥65 years residing in aged care. A semi-competing risk analysis examined risk of hospital readmission.

RESULTS: Residents who had intermediate or high frailty, who were aged 70-79 or 80-89 years, who had 1-2 or ≥3 comorbidities, sustained a hip fracture, and who had either low, moderate or high complex health-care requirements had a higher risk of being readmitted to hospital. Frailty was not associated with mortality for those with no hospital readmission or mortality after readmission.

CONCLUSIONS: Frailty is an important prognostic factor associated with readmission for residents of aged care hospitalised for a fall injury. Frailty screening could assist to identify people at a high risk of re-hospitalisation following a fall injury.


aged care; comorbidities; fall injury; frailty

