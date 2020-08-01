Abstract

BACKGROUND: Serum glucose-phosphate ratio has been revealed to be associated with severity and prognosis of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.



OBJECTIVE of this study was to investigate the relationship between serum glucose-phosphate ratio and severe traumatic brain injury outcome.



METHODS: Patients with severe traumatic brain injury were stratified in quartiles according to their serum glucose-phosphate ratio. Outcome parameters included mortality, overall survival and poor outcome defined as Glasgow outcome scale score of 1-3 at post-traumatic 6 months. Multiple logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate the association between quartiles of serum glucose-phosphate ratio and outcome.



RESULTS: Data from 105 patients were retrospectively reviewed. Glasgow coma scale score declined, Glasgow outcome scale score decreased, Rotterdam computed tomography classification were raised, mortality increased, overall survival probability reduced and percentage of poor outcome rose significantly with each quartile of serum glucose-phosphate ratio. After adjusting for other confounding factors, serum glucose-phosphate ratio according to quartiles was substantially related to 6-month mortality, overall survival and poor outcome. Under receiver operating characteristic curve, serum glucose-phosphate ratio showed a significantly high prognostic predictive capability.



CONCLUSIONS: serum glucose-phosphate ratio might be a potential variable that can reflect trauma severity and prognosis in patients with severe traumatic brain injury.

Language: en