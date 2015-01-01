Abstract

OBJECTIVE The objective of this study was to analyze the causes and outcomes of presentations to the emergency department (ED) due to injuries from motor vehicle crashes and pedestrian strikes along several parameters.



METHODS Data from 798 patients who were injured due to motor vehicle crashes or pedestrian strikes that occurred in Canakkale Province were retrospectively analyzed. Patient demographic data such as age and gender, emergency service outcomes, and the consulted clinics were also recorded. Distributions of the crashes by weekdays or weekends, national and religious holidays, official holidays, and Ramadan month were comparatively analyzed.



RESULTS A total of 253 people injured in motor vehicle crashes and 395 people injured in pedestrian strikes were directly brought to the ED from the crash or strike scene. While 656 patients were discharged from the ED, 142 patients were referred to other clinics for surgery. A total of 538 crashes occurred on weekdays and 206 on weekends, and 54 crashes occurred during official and religious holidays. Most crashes occurred in summer, and the second most occurred in autumn. The rate of pedestrian strikes that occurred in summer and autumn was statistically significantly higher than the rate of injuries from motor vehicle crashes observed in the same seasons. The majority of the weekend crashes were caused by persons who had not consumed alcohol.



CONCLUSION Traffic crashes occur more commonly among young men and in the summer season, while national, official, and religious holidays do not seem to play a role in the frequency of traffic crashes.

