Citation
Conidi FX. Curr. Pain Headache Rep. 2020; 24(10): e65.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32880871
Abstract
PURPOSE: The purpose of this paper is to review and outline the similarities and differences in the treatment of athletes compared with that of other populations with a persistent post-traumatic headache after a concussion.
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion; Athletes; Management principals; Persistent post-traumatic headache