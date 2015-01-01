Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this paper is to review and outline the similarities and differences in the treatment of athletes compared with that of other populations with a persistent post-traumatic headache after a concussion.



RECENT FINDINGS: After an extensive review of the literature and despite well over 2 million Americans experiencing post-traumatic headache (PTH) each year, a number of which will continue to experience persistent post-traumatic headache (PPTH). There is little evidence on the management of the disorder and essentially no evidence-based research when it comes to the management of athletes. With little evidence available for the treatment of individuals with PPTH, be it athletes or non-athletes, the clinician will need to rely on their experience and the application of existing treatments for migraine and chronic migraine. Clearly, more research is needed, especially with respect to the management of athletes versus non-athletes.

Language: en