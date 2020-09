Abstract

AIM: To explore the relationship between cannabis use and metabolic syndrome (MetS) among those who have experienced first episode psychosis (FEP).



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of 404 participants enrolled in the Recovery After Initial Schizophrenia Episode-Early Treatment Program (RAISE-ETP) was conducted. Using multiple logistic regression, we investigated the correlation between cannabis use and rate of MetS at baseline and across time as well as the specific metabolic derangements among cannabis users and abstainers.



RESULTS: Although cannabis users had similar rates of MetS at baseline when compared with abstainers, those who used cannabis at any time during the study period tended to have lower triglycerides and elevated high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Cannabis users were less likely to develop MetS, relative to nonusers.



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis use may be associated with lower incidence of MetS in patients who have experienced FEP. Further research is indicated to develop these observations.

