Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years the role of school principals is becoming increasingly complex and responsible.



METHODS: This study was voluntarily attended by 419 Italian school principals who were administered the Psychological Stress Measurement (MSP), Mindfulness Organizing Scale (MOS), Polychronic-Monochronic Tendency Scale (PMTS), and the Scale of Emotions at Work (SEW).



RESULTS: The study has produced a path analysis model in which the relationships between the main predictors of principals' work discomfort were explained. The effect of depressive anxiety on perceived discomfort (ß = 0.517) found a protective mediator in the mindfulness component that recognizes the sharing as a fundamental operational tool (ß = -0.206), while an increasing sense of effort and confusion could significantly amplify the experience of psychological discomfort associated with the exercise of school leadership (ß = 0.254).



CONCLUSIONS: The model developed in this study suggests that focusing on organizing mindfulness can be a valuable guideline for interventions.

