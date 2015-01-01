Abstract

Primary blast lung injury (PBLI) is a common cause of casualties in wars, terrorist attacks, and explosions. It can exist in the absence of any other outward signs of trauma, and further develop into acute lung injury (ALI) or a more severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The pathogenesis of PBLI at the cellular and molecular level has not been clear. Damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) is a general term for endogenous danger signals released by the body after injury, including intracellular protein molecules (HMGB1, histones, s100s, heat shock proteins, eCIRP, etc.), secretory protein factors (IL-1β, IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, VEGF, complements, etc.), purines and pyrimidines and their derived degradation products (nucleic acids, ATP, ADP, UDPG, uric acid, etc.), and extracellular matrix components (hyaluronic acid, fibronectin, heparin sulfate, biglycan, etc.). DAMPs can be detected by multiple receptors including pattern recognition receptors (PRRs). The study of DAMPs and their related signaling pathways, such as the mtDNA-triggered cGAS-YAP pathway, contributes to revealing the molecular mechanism of PBLI, and provides new therapeutic targets for controlling inflammatory diseases and alleviating their symptoms. In this review, we focus on the recent progress of research on DAMPs and their signaling pathways, as well as the potential therapeutic targets and future research directions in PBLI.

