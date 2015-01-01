Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to evaluate the potential mediating effects of depression and psychache (i.e., extreme mental pain) on the relationship between parental invalidation and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in young adults.



METHOD: A sample of 2474 university students responded to previously validated measures of current NSSI, childhood parental invalidation, depression, and psychache.



RESULTS: Using a parallel mediation model, path analysis using structural equation modeling demonstrated full mediation by depression and psychache of the link between parental invalidation and NSSI.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that the association between invalidating childhood environments and NSSI has the potential to be mitigated by addressing issues of depression and psychache.

