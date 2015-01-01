SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

de Oliveira Pinheiro B, Monezi Andrade AL, Lopes FM, Reichert RA, de Oliveira WA, da Silva AMB, De Micheli D. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1359105320953472

32878479

We evaluated the association between risk behaviors and quality of life in 1,081 adolescents classified into the risk behavior (RB) or the non-risk behavior (nRB) group. The data were analyzed with logistic regression models, analysis of variance, and network analysis. The nRB group had higher quality-of-life scores, and having a religion (OR = .42) and better quality of life (OR = .95) significantly reduced the odds of risk behaviors. The network analysis identified that religion, gender, and type of school showed the best centrality and connectivity indices. These data showed a negative association between risk behaviors and lower quality-of-life levels.


Language: en

adolescent; quality of life; network analysis; religion; risk behavior

