Abstract

We evaluated the association between risk behaviors and quality of life in 1,081 adolescents classified into the risk behavior (RB) or the non-risk behavior (nRB) group. The data were analyzed with logistic regression models, analysis of variance, and network analysis. The nRB group had higher quality-of-life scores, and having a religion (OR = .42) and better quality of life (OR = .95) significantly reduced the odds of risk behaviors. The network analysis identified that religion, gender, and type of school showed the best centrality and connectivity indices. These data showed a negative association between risk behaviors and lower quality-of-life levels.

Language: en