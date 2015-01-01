|
Citation
|
O'Donnell J, Gladden RM, Mattson CL, Hunter CT, Davis NL. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2020; 69(35): 1189-1197.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32881854
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Provisional estimates indicate that drug overdose deaths increased in 2019 after a slight decrease in 2018. In 2018, overdose deaths primarily involved opioids, with continued increases in deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs). Deaths involving stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine are also increasing, mainly in combination with opioids.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; United States; Young Adult; Drug Overdose; Analgesics, Opioid; Central Nervous System Stimulants; District of Columbia; Illicit Drugs; Prescription Drug Misuse