Abstract

Severe acquired brain injury has long-term physical and cognitive effects. Identifying patient variables predictive of recovery in different brain injury populations would generate improved prognostic information and help rehabilitation teams set appropriate therapeutic goals. This cohort study of 447 NHS neurorehabilitation inpatients aimed to identify functional and cognitive predictors of recovery following severe acquired brain injury caused by trauma, stroke and anoxia. Motor and cognitive impairment ratings were collected at admission and discharge using the Functional Independence Measure and Functional Assessment Measure (FIM+FAM), and injury-related and demographic data were collated from medical records. Predictors of physical, cognitive and overall recovery were identified via hierarchical regression analyses. Several key findings emerged. Firstly, on-admission motor skills predicted functional and overall outcomes across groups. Secondly, on-admission social interaction skills predicted cognitive discharge outcomes in stroke and trauma, and overall outcomes for stroke, but did not predict anoxia outcomes. Thirdly, age predicted all forms of recovery for stroke only. Further group-specific factors were also identified as predicting motor and cognitive recovery, indicating that factors key to the rehabilitation trajectory may differ between populations. These variables should be considered in rehabilitation goal planning, although further research is required to explore their contributions to recovery.

Language: en