Abstract

BACKGROUND: We sought to study the causative drugs, prevalence and outcomes of drug-induced acute pancreatitis (DIAP).



METHODS: Retrospective study of DIAP patients at a tertiary teaching hospital. The diagnosis and severity of pancreatitis were determined based on the Revised Atlanta Classification. The cases were further subclassified using the Badalov et al., 2008 classification, and Naranjo score to evaluate and determine the odds of drug-related adverse reaction as a causative factor for AP.



RESULTS: Out of 841 AP patients, a total of 31 patients (3.6%) with DIAP were included. The mean age was 52.9 years, 51.6% were male. The most common causative drugs are listed in Table 3. Most cases were mild in severity (87%), moderate AP occurred in 2 patients (6.5%) and severe AP in 2 patients (6.5%). 19.3% had systemic inflammatory response syndrome at presentation, but it persisted beyond 48 h in only 9.6%. 9.6% developed acute kidney injury. One patient with valproate induced DIAP had pancreatic necrosis, splenic vein thrombus, and sub occlusive superior mesenteric vein thrombus on abdominal imaging. Three patients had recurrent AP, and two (6.5%) of them eventually developed chronic pancreatitis. Notably, none of our patients developed complications such as shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bacteremia, or death. 1 patient had an acute peripancreatic fluid collection on initial imaging and another patient developed a pseudocyst on follow up imaging. None of them required drainage.



CONCLUSION: Our study showed a prevalence of DIAP of (3.6%) and hydrochlorothiazide, azathioprine, and doxycycline were the most common culprit drugs.

Language: en