Abstract

BACKGROUND: Almost all children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have experienced challenging behavior, including disruptive and aggressive behavior symptoms to both themselves and others. In conjunction with appropriate strategic parenting, challenging behavior can be prevented by empowering children's sociality and optimizing their environment. However, a means of measuring such parenting has yet to appear. This study developed the Parental Self-Efficacy Scale for Preventing Challenging Behaviors in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (PASEC) and evaluated its reliability and validity.



METHOD: Self-administered questionnaires were distributed to 1,344 parents of children with ASD at all 521 child development support centers in Japan. Confirmed construct validity of the PASEC was determined using confirmatory factor analysis. Internal consistency of the PASEC was calculated using Cronbach's alpha. The self-efficacy subscale of the Parenting Sense of Competence (PSOC) was administered to assess criterion-related validity of the PASEC.



RESULTS: In total, 260 parents provided valid responses. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses identified six items from two factors: empowerment of children's sociality and optimization of children's environment. The final model showed goodness-of-fit index, 0.981; adjusted goodness-of-fit index, 0.944; comparative fit index, 0.999; and root mean square error of approximation, 0.019. Cronbach's alpha for the entire PASEC was 0.82; that for each factor was above 0.70. The correlation coefficient between the self-efficacy subscale of the PSOC and the entire PASEC was r = 0.52 (P <0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The PASEC demonstrated adequate reliability and validity to assess parents' self-efficacy for preventing challenging behavior for children with ASD. That scale can help prevent challenging behavior; it can contribute to improving the mental health of parents and children with ASD as well as to primary prevention of child maltreatment and abuse.

