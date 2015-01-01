SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barclay RP, Dillon-Naftolin E, Russell D, Hilt RJ. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.202000234

PMID

32878541

Abstract

This retrospective study describes a second-opinion review program for the care of children in Washington State who received Medicaid coverage and who were prescribed five or more psychotropic medications, primarily by mental health specialists. In total, 136 second-opinion reviews from 2013 and 169 from 2018 were included in this study. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), behavioral difficulties, anxiety, and trauma were prevalent among these children, and participants were commonly prescribed ADHD medications, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and second-generation antipsychotics. The incidence of reviews remained stable over the two periods, but psychosocial treatment increased significantly over this time. This study sheds light on the initiation, maintenance, and identification of polypharmacy psychotropic regimens and highlights psychosocial treatment as an intervention that increases best practice care for at-risk patients.


Language: en

Keywords

Polypharmacy; Child psychiatry; Medicaid; Prior authorization; Psychotropics; Referral and consultation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print