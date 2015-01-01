Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to explore cytokine alterations following pediatric sports-related concussion (SRC) and whether a specific cytokine profile could predict symptom burden and time to return to sports (RTS).



SETTING: Sports Medicine Clinic.



PARTICIPANTS: Youth ice hockey participants (aged 12-17 years) were recruited prior to the 2013-2016 hockey season.



DESIGN: Prospective exploratory cohort study.



MAIN MEASURE: Following SRC, saliva samples were collected and a Sport Concussion Assessment Tool version 3 (SCAT3) was administered within 72 hours of injury and analyzed for cytokines. Additive regression of decision stumps was used to model symptom burden and length to RTS based on cytokine and clinical features. RRelieFF feature selection was used to determine the predictive value of each cytokine and clinical feature, as well as to identify the optimal cytokine profile for the symptom burden and RTS.



RESULTS: Thirty-six participants provided samples post-SRC (81% male; age 14.4 ± 1.3 years). Of these, 10 features, sex, number of previous concussions, and 8 cytokines, were identified to lead to the best prediction of symptom severity (r = 0.505, P =.002), while 12 cytokines, age, and history of previous concussions predicted the number of symptoms best (r = 0.637, P <.001). The prediction of RTS led to the worst results, requiring 21 cytokines, age, sex, and number of previous concussions as features (r = -0.320, P =.076).



CONCLUSIONS: In pediatric ice hockey participants following SRC, there is evidence of saliva cytokine profiles that are associated with increased symptom burden. However, further studies are needed.

