Citation
Wise T, Michely J, Dayan P, Dolan RJ. PLoS Comput. Biol. 2019; 15(10): e1007341.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Visual selective attention acts as a filter on perceptual information, facilitating learning and inference about important events in an agent's environment. A role for visual attention in reward-based decisions has previously been demonstrated, but it remains unclear how visual attention is recruited during aversive learning, particularly when learning about multiple stimuli concurrently. This question is of particular importance in psychopathology, where enhanced attention to threat is a putative feature of pathological anxiety. Using an aversive reversal learning task that required subjects to learn, and exploit, predictions about multiple stimuli, we show that the allocation of visual attention is influenced significantly by aversive value but not by uncertainty. Moreover, this relationship is bidirectional in that attention biases value updates for attended stimuli, resulting in heightened value estimates. Our findings have implications for understanding biased attention in psychopathology and support a role for learning in the expression of threat-related attentional biases in anxiety.
Language: en
Keywords
Animal behavior; Anxiety disorders; Attention; Decision making; Learning; Probability distribution; Sensory perception; Vision