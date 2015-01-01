Abstract

We investigate the characteristics of injury of four portions of the Papez circuit in patients with diffuse axonal injury (DAI), using diffusion tensor tractography (DTT). Thirty-four consecutive patients with DAI and 30 normal control subjects were recruited. Four portions of the Papez circuit were reconstructed: the fornix, cingulum, thalamocingulate tract, and mammillothalamic tract. Analysis of DTT parameters [fractional anisotropy (FA) and tract volume (TV)] and configuration (narrowing, discontinuation, or non-reconstruction) was performed for each portion of the Papez circuit. The Memory Assessment Scale (MAS) was used for the estimation of cognitive function. In the group analysis, decreased fractional anisotropy and tract volume of the entire Papez circuit were observed in the patient group compared with the control group (p < 0.05). In the individual analysis, all four portions of the Papez circuit were injured in terms of DTT parameters or configuration. Positive correlation was observed between TV of the fornix and short-term memory on MAS r = 0.618, p < 0.05), and between FA of the fornix and total memory on MAS (r = 0.613, p < 0.05). We found that all four portions of the Papez circuit in the patient group were vulnerable to DAI, and among four portions of the Papez circuit, the fornix was the most vulnerable portion in terms of injury incidence and severity.

Language: en