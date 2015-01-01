|
OBJECTIVE: Some research suggests that suicidal ideation and attempt among adolescents may be contagious - i.e., adolescents who are exposed to peers' suicidal behaviour are more likely to experience suicidal ideation or attempt suicide themselves. Less is known about the potential contagion effect of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Our objective was to determine whether knowledge of a friend's NSSI is associated with adolescent's own non-suicidal self-injury and suicidal behaviours.
Language: en
Suicide; Adolescence; Mental Health; Self-injurious behaviour