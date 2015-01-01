Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Some research suggests that suicidal ideation and attempt among adolescents may be contagious - i.e., adolescents who are exposed to peers' suicidal behaviour are more likely to experience suicidal ideation or attempt suicide themselves. Less is known about the potential contagion effect of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Our objective was to determine whether knowledge of a friend's NSSI is associated with adolescent's own non-suicidal self-injury and suicidal behaviours.



METHODS: Data from 1,483 youth ages 14 - 17 years were obtained from the 2014 Ontario Child Health Study, a cross-sectional population-based survey of children and adolescents in Ontario, Canada. Logistic regression models were used to examine associations between knowledge of a friend's NSSI and adolescents' own self-reported self-injurious and suicidal behaviours. Interactions with gender, age group, and presence of a mental disorder were investigated.



RESULTS: Knowledge of a friend's non-suicidal self-injury was significantly associated with the adolescent's own non-suicidal self-injury (OR=2.03, 95% CI 1.05-3.90), suicidal ideation (OR=3.08, 95% CI 1.50-6.30), and suicide attempt (OR=2.87, 95% CI 1.20-6.87).



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest an apparent contagion effect for non-suicidal self-injury. Awareness of a friend's self-injurious behaviours is associated with an adolescent's own self-injury and suicidality. Interventions aimed at preventing NSSI and suicidality should consider prevention of possible contagion at the school and/or community level.

