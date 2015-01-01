Abstract

BACKGROUND: Longitudinal research regarding young-adult college student alcohol use behaviors is needed to identify risk factors and inform interventions, particularly with regard to binge-drinking.



METHODS: Data from 3,418 US college students (aged 18-25) in a two-year, six-wave panel study (64.6% female, 63.4% White) were used to examine alcohol use and binge-drinking trajectories, as well as predictors of differing trajectories across individual (sociodemographics, depressive symptoms, ADHD symptoms, early-onset substance use), interpersonal (adverse childhood events, social support, parental substance use), and community factors (college type, rural/urban).



RESULTS: Baseline alcohol use was associated with being White, higher parental education, early-onset use of alcohol, cigarettes, and marijuana, greater social support, parental alcohol use, attending private institutions, and rurality (p's < 0.01). Greater alcohol use over time was predicted by being White and attending private institutions (p's < 0.01). Multivariable regression indicated that predictors of binge-drinking at any assessment included older age, sexual minority, greater ADHD symptoms, early-onset substance use, parental alcohol use, attending private institutions, and rurality (p's < 0.01). GMM indicated 4 binge-drinking trajectory classes: Dabblers (89.94% of the sample), Slow decelerators (7.35%), Accelerators (1.86%), and Fast decelerators (0.84%). Fast and Slow decelerators were older; Dabblers and Fast decelerators were more likely female; Accelerators reported more depressive symptoms; Dabblers were less likely early-onset substance users; and those from rural settings were more likely Slow decelerators vs. Dabblers (p's < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Intervention efforts should be informed by data regarding those most likely to drink, binge-drink, and escalate use (e.g., Whites, men, early-onset users, parental use, private college students, rural).

Language: en