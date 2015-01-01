Abstract

Following concussion, a subset of patients have persistent symptoms that are functionally limiting and may be difficult to treat. These symptoms were previously captured in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition (DSM-IV) under the diagnosis of "Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS)." However, in the recently published fifth edition of the DSM, PCS has been eliminated. The elimination of "Post-Concussion Syndrome" moves the DSM further away from congruence with the ICD-10 with respect to the classification of post-concussion symptomology. Although this change likely had the positive effect of reducing misdiagnoses of symptoms due to other causes, we highlight the potential issues surrounding the elimination of post concussion syndrome in the DSM-V. This opinion piece also emphasizes the multiple diagnostic and therapeutic challenges that may result for those involved in the treatment of, or research regarding, concussion patients with persistent symptoms. Future revisions that provide clear clinical diagnostic criteria may be beneficial.

