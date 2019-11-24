Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exercise intervention can significantly improve physical function and bone strength; however, the effect of exercise on fall-related fractures in older adults remains controversial. This study aimed to assess the effectiveness of exercise intervention on fall-related fractures in older adults by conducting a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs).



METHODS: PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane databases were systematically searched for RCTs through November 24, 2019 to investigate the effectiveness of exercise intervention on fall-related fractures in older adults. Pooled relative risk (RR) with 95% confidence interval (CI) was calculated using the random-effects model. Sensitivity, subgroup, and publication bias analyses were also conducted.



RESULTS: A total of 7704 older adults and 428 fall-related fracture events from 20 RCTs were selected for the final meta-analysis. The follow-up duration across included trials ranged from 6.0 months to 7.0 years. The pooled RR suggested that exercise intervention was associated with a reduced fall-related fracture risk in older adults (RR: 0.74; 95% CI: 0.59-0.92; P = 0.007; I2 = 12.6%). The pooled conclusion was robust and not affected by any individual trial. Subgroup analysis revealed that the significant effect of exercise intervention on fall-related fractures was mainly detected when the study reported results from both male and female subjects, when it did not report the baseline body mass index, when individuals received both home- and center-based interventions, when the follow-up duration was > 1.0 year, and when it was a high-quality study.



CONCLUSIONS: Regular exercise intervention could prevent fall-related fractures in older adults. Further large-scale RCTs should be conducted to assess the effectiveness of different exercise programs on fall-related fractures at various sites.

