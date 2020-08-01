SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raza A, Biswas A, Zehra A, Mengesha A. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 240-247.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.fsisyn.2020.08.001

32885162 PMCID

The rapid, selective and sensitive detection of trinitrotoluene (TNT), which is widely used in terrorist activities and also a major environmental contaminant is prime concern for the scientific community dealing with environmental problems and national security. This paper described unprecedented CAgP based multiple tier probe employing U.V.-Vis., DLS & SERS techniques for highly selective, rapid and ultrasensitive detection of TNT up to 0.1 nM level. The as synthesized CAgP made possible the naked eye detection of TNT in the form of flakes in real time. The developed method due to its multiple tier approach utilizing the same sample could easily be extended to a high-throughput format and can be utilized for rapid and reliable trace detection of TNT, for on-site screenings in airports, analysis of forensic samples, and environmental analysis.


Forensic; DLS; Explosives; SERS; TNT

