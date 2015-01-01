Abstract

Although animal-inflicted injuries are a worldwide major public health problem, lethal donkey bites have very rarely been reported. We describe the case of a 21-month-old girl that was found dead in a farmyard next to a donkey that belonged to the family. Examination of the body showed bite marks on the right side of the neck and the upper part of the shoulder. Death was attributed to cervical trauma and spine injuries from a donkey attack.

