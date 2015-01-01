Abstract

Elderly mental health promotion is an important task in the current "Healthy China Action". This study aims to (a) clarify the psychological pain and suicidal ideation of the Chinese elderly with different parental states, (b) examine the associated factors of psychological pain and suicidal ideation, and (c) examine the relationship between psychological pain and suicidal ideation. A sample of 4622 adults aged 60 years and older were included in this study, from the China's Health-related Quality of Life Survey for Older Adults 2018. Participants with both parents alive demonstrated the heaviest psychological pain, and those with one parent alive observed significantly lowest psychological pain and suicidal ideation. Participants who were single, divorced, or widowed, live in rural areas, had higher education level, had lower family income, suffered from two or more chronic diseases, and had no self-care ability were more likely to experience psychological pain and suicidal ideation. In addition, higher psychological pain significantly associated with the occurrence of suicidal ideation. In China, much more attention should be paid to the mental health condition of the elderly, especially for those with both parents alive. Moreover, the associated factors above should be considered to develop targeted health interventions.

