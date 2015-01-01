SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Romanowski KS, Carson J, Pape K, Bernal E, Sharar S, Wiechman S, Carter D, Liu YM, Nitzschke S, Bhalla P, Litt J, Przkora R, Friedman B, Popiak S, Jeng J, Ryan CM, Joe V. J. Burn Care Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1093/jbcr/iraa120

PMID

32885252

Abstract

The purpose of this guideline is to update the previous guideline by Drs Faucher and Furukawa.1 To accomplish this, we review the principles of acute pain management in adult burn patients and present a reasonable approach to the management of the complex pain associated with burn injury based on a review of the literature and expert opinion. In addition, we provide suggestions for a research agenda that would yield evidence neccesary for the next iteration of recommendations for the treatment of acute pain associated with burn injury.

Burn injury is widely considered one of the most painful injuries that a person can sustain. In addition to the intrinsic pain caused by the burn itself,...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print