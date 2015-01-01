|
Citation
|
Sisman FN, Basakci D, Ergun A. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32885547
|
Abstract
|
PROBLEM: Sleeplessness and inadequate sleep may cause an adolescent to experience reduced self-control and behavioral problems that include anger and an inclination toward crime. This study aimed to examine the relationship between insomnia and trait anger and anger expression among adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; quality of life; aggression; health behavior