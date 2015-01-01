SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ryan NP, Anderson V, Bigler ED, Dennis M, Taylor HG, Rubin K, Vannatta K, Gerhardt CA, Stancin T, Beauchamp MH, Hearps SJC, Catroppa C, Yeates KO. J. Neurotrauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/neu.2020.7057

PMID

32883163

Abstract

Although childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been linked to heightened risk of impaired social skills and behavior, current evidence is weakened by small studies of variable methodological quality. To address these weaknesses, this international multi-cohort study involved synthesis of data from two large observational cohort studies of complicated mild-severe child TBI in Australia and North America. Both studies adopted a unified approach to data collection and coding procedures, providing the opportunity to merge datasets from multiple, well characterized cohorts for which gold standard measures of social outcomes were collected during the chronic recovery phase. The study involved 218 children, including 33 children with severe TBI, 83 children with complicated mild-moderate TBI, 59 children with orthopedic injury, and 43 age- and sex- matched typically developing control children (TDC). All injured children were recruited from academic children's hospitals and underwent direct cognitive assessments including measures of theory of mind (ToM) at least 1-year post injury. Parents rated their child's social adjustment using standardized measures of social skills, communication and behavior.

RESULTS showed a brain-injury specific effect on ToM abilities, such that children with both complicated mild-moderate and severe TBI displayed significantly poorer ToM than children without TBI. In mediator models, poorer ToM predicted poorer parent-rated self-direction and social skills, as well as more frequent behavioral symptoms. ToM mediated the effect of severe TBI on parent ratings of communication and social skills, as well as on overall behavior symptoms. The findings suggest that deficits in ToM are evident across the spectrum of TBI severity and represent one mechanism linking severe child TBI to long-term social adjustment difficulties. The findings underscore the value of large-scale data harmonization projects to increase the quality of evidence regarding the outcomes of TBI. Clinical and scientific implications are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY; HUMAN STUDIES; NEUROPSYCHOLOGY; PEDIATRIC BRAIN INJURY; REHABILITATION

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print