Ryan NP, Anderson V, Bigler ED, Dennis M, Taylor HG, Rubin K, Vannatta K, Gerhardt CA, Stancin T, Beauchamp MH, Hearps SJC, Catroppa C, Yeates KO. J. Neurotrauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
32883163
Although childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been linked to heightened risk of impaired social skills and behavior, current evidence is weakened by small studies of variable methodological quality. To address these weaknesses, this international multi-cohort study involved synthesis of data from two large observational cohort studies of complicated mild-severe child TBI in Australia and North America. Both studies adopted a unified approach to data collection and coding procedures, providing the opportunity to merge datasets from multiple, well characterized cohorts for which gold standard measures of social outcomes were collected during the chronic recovery phase. The study involved 218 children, including 33 children with severe TBI, 83 children with complicated mild-moderate TBI, 59 children with orthopedic injury, and 43 age- and sex- matched typically developing control children (TDC). All injured children were recruited from academic children's hospitals and underwent direct cognitive assessments including measures of theory of mind (ToM) at least 1-year post injury. Parents rated their child's social adjustment using standardized measures of social skills, communication and behavior.
Language: en
TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY; HUMAN STUDIES; NEUROPSYCHOLOGY; PEDIATRIC BRAIN INJURY; REHABILITATION