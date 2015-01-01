Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences, such as child maltreatment, have been shown to result in negative health outcomes throughout an individual's life. Previous research has found that children with a prior allegation of maltreatment die due to unintentional injuries at twice the rate of children who were not reported to Child Protective Services, however, death is only one outcome of injury and many unintentional injuries do not result in death.



METHODS: This secondary analysis of Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN) data examined predictors of injury in children whose family has been reported to CPS utilizing the ecological-developmental framework theoretical domains which guided LONGSCAN: child characteristics, family/caregiver characteristics, parental and family functioning, extrafamilial relationship skills, community ecology, child outcomes, and systems of care factors.



RESULTS: Logistic regression modeling showed that the likelihood of childhood injury significantly increased for those children who did not recognize or appropriately respond to cues of ending a conversation (OR=.37), caregiver reported child always has a good place to play in their neighborhood (OR=1.57), and child utilized educational services (OR=2.06).



CONCLUSION: Understanding the predictors of injury is necessary to implement injury prevention interventions targeting the unique needs of this vulnerable population and increase awareness of prevention strategies to reduce childhood injuries.

