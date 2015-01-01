|
This month's issue of Military Medicine presents the results of the first peer-reviewed manuscript composed of outcomes data from the Defense and Veterans Eye Injury and Vision Registry (DVEIVR), a congressionally directed registry to track diagnoses, interventions, and follow-up each significant eye injury of active-duty personnel and managed by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration's Vision Center of Excellence (VCOE).1 The VCOE established the DVEIVR 10 years ago as one of its primary efforts and is now realizing the results of the effort. Currently, DVEIVR is used to revise clinical practice guidelines that are data- and experience-driven, inform clinical leaders of emerging threats and opportunities, and support the Vision Research Program's $20 million annual research portfolio. The fact that DVEIVR was finally queried and published useful outcomes data is an important milestone in understanding the all-case visual outcomes in this cohort and highlights critical gaps in provider documentation to ensure valid information in clinical records.
