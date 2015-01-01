|
Citation
|
Moriconi S, Balducci PM, Tortorella A. Psychiatr. Danub. 2020; 32(Suppl 1): 207-209.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32890391
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental disorder is known to be as a loss of existential paradigm; individual's functioning is lacking in all areas. Therefore, it is difficult to point out what the patients exactly need because their needs are set on a broad range of a difficult boundary. The level of care that follows will be complex and multifactorial because nursing will challenge the interaction with the individual as a whole: behaviors and relations with family members. At this stage exploring interpersonal conflicts, with past and present aggression behaviors will be crucial.
Language: en