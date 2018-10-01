SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Velásquez-Torres A, Palacios Sánchez L. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. 2020; 49(3): 216-219.

Consideraciones sobre las condiciones neuropsiquiátricas del Quijote de la Mancha

(Copyright © 2020, Sociedad Colombiana De Psiquiatria)

10.1016/j.rcp.2018.10.001

32888668

Don Quixote of La Mancha, the picturesque character created by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra in his immortal book The Ingenious Nobleman Sir Quixote of La Mancha, presents several neuropsychiatric conditions, including tremor, sleep disturbances, neuropsychiatric symptoms, syncope, perception disorders and traumatic brain injury. Throughout the masterpiece, there are episodes where the aforementioned disorders are evident. This paper makes a list of them and analyses them in the light of the current knowledge of those conditions.


Don Quijote de la Mancha, el pintoresco personaje creado por Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra en su obra inmortal El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha, presenta varias condiciones neuropsiquiátricas que incluyen tremor, trastornos del sueño, síntomas neuropsiquiátricos, síncope, trastornos de la percepción y traumatismo craneoencefálico.

A lo largo de la obra, se presentan episodios en los que se hacen evidentes los diferentes trastornos mencionados. El artículo hace un recuento de ellos a través de la novela y un análisis a la luz de los conocimientos actuales sobre dichas condiciones.

Sleep-wake disorders; Major depressive disorder; Mental disorders; Alucinación; Hallucination; Medicina en la literatura; Medicine in literature; Trastorno depresivo mayor; Trastornos del sueño-vigilia; Trastornos mentales

