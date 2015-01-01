SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Perkins M, Wood L, Soler T, Walker K, Morata L, Novotny A, Estep H. J. Nurs. Adm. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NNA.0000000000000927

32889973

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of inpatient nursing specialties on the perceptions of workplace violence.

BACKGROUND: The association between nursing specialty and the perception of workplace violence has not been identified.

METHODS: An evaluation of inpatient nurses' perceptions of workplace violence at a single health system was conducted using a modified Survey of Violence Experienced by Staff instrument.

RESULTS: Of the respondents, 87.2% experienced workplace violence, of which 96.3% was patient related. Patient-initiated verbal abuse, threats, and physical assault frequency differed significantly based on specialty. Post hoc comparisons further elucidate the differences in specialty populations.

CONCLUSION: Workplace violence is a nursing concern; however, the frequency in which workplace violence occurs differs based on specialty. The frequency of threats and injuries to nursing staff was significantly higher in medical and trauma units.


Language: en
