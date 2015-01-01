|
Citation
Yen S, Ranney ML, Krek M, Peters JR, Mereish EH, Tezanos KM, Kahler CW, Solomon J, Beard C, Spirito A. J. Posit. Psychol. 2020; 15(3): 348-361.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32884576 PMCID
Abstract
The objective of this study was to examine the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary effects of an intervention, Skills to Enhance Positivity (STEP) that aims to increase attention to positive emotions and experiences and to decrease suicidal events. STEP involves four in-person individual sessions delivered during an inpatient psychiatric admission, followed by one month of weekly phone calls and daily text messages with mood monitoring and skills practice. A pilot randomized controlled trial of STEP vs. enhanced treatment as usual (ETAU) was conducted with 52 adolescents.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Digital Health; Gratitude; Mindfulness; Positive Affect; Savoring; Suicidal Behaviors; Text Message Intervention