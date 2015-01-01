SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Snyder JA, Scherer HL, Fisher BS. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220952176

32885732

Past research has shown that a significant proportion of college students will experience a victimization during their college tenure. This body of research provides evidence that college students' lifestyle characteristics and routine activities play a role in influencing their risk of victimization; yet, little is known about whether these same risk factors predict both single-type victimization and poly-victimization. Using a sample of more than 4,000 college women from across the United States, multivariate analyses were used to examine the risk factors for poly-victimization. Measures from both target congruence theory and lifestyles-routine activities theory were found to significantly differentiate single-type victims from poly-victims.


college student victimization; interpersonal victimization; poly-victimization; poly-victims

