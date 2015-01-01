|
Citation
Özerol Z, Okray Z. Cyp. Turk. J. Psychiatry Psychol. 2020; 2(1): 48-53.
Vernacular Title
Yunan mitolojisinde Medusa'nın Gorgon dönüştürülmesi ve öldürülmesinin töre mitinin Foucalt'a söylem analizi
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Cyprus Mental Health Institute)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Tradition myths are social norms that are not based on any written source but are accepted by society. It is described as the legal laws of the public. The punishment for disobeying the tradition with the return of the compulsory belief system is usually death. The concept of honor is given a lot in the tradition, but it is usually conveyed through the female body. Myths are cultural transfers that carry the past from existence to the present. The purpose of this research was to convert and murder Medusa in Greek mythology into Gorgon; the discourses used against Medusa are to reflect the stage of the murder, to transform it into a monster, to convey thee killer's position in the event, and to legitimize the discourses about the murder with the myth of tradition. In this research the conversion and killing of Medusa into Gorgon by a discourse analysis of the traditional myth to Foucault. In the context of the event, it was seen that the patriarchal social structure legitimized the murder, that women had a right to have a say, that the male hegemony was dominant for the murder to occur, that no sanction was given to the man while the woman who was raped was punished, that a man committed the murder and that the woman who helped the murder tried to humiliate the victim. In ancient Greek mythology, it was seen as a ritual murder formed by the patriarchal social structure that resulted in the victim Medusa suffering various difficulties and then being brutally murdered by the woman's hostility to the woman, jealousy, and dominance of the ruling power.
Language: tr