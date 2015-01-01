Abstract

Tradition myths are social norms that are not based on any written source but are accepted by society. It is described as the legal laws of the public. The punishment for disobeying the tradition with the return of the compulsory belief system is usually death. The concept of honor is given a lot in the tradition, but it is usually conveyed through the female body. Myths are cultural transfers that carry the past from existence to the present. The purpose of this research was to convert and murder Medusa in Greek mythology into Gorgon; the discourses used against Medusa are to reflect the stage of the murder, to transform it into a monster, to convey thee killer's position in the event, and to legitimize the discourses about the murder with the myth of tradition. In this research the conversion and killing of Medusa into Gorgon by a discourse analysis of the traditional myth to Foucault. In the context of the event, it was seen that the patriarchal social structure legitimized the murder, that women had a right to have a say, that the male hegemony was dominant for the murder to occur, that no sanction was given to the man while the woman who was raped was punished, that a man committed the murder and that the woman who helped the murder tried to humiliate the victim. In ancient Greek mythology, it was seen as a ritual murder formed by the patriarchal social structure that resulted in the victim Medusa suffering various difficulties and then being brutally murdered by the woman's hostility to the woman, jealousy, and dominance of the ruling power.



Key Words: The Myth Of Tradition, Rape, Patriarchy, Murder, Discourse.



Töre mitleri herhangi bir yazılı kaynağa dayanmayan fakat toplum tarafından kabul görmüş sosyal normlardır. Halkın hukuksal kanunları olarak nitelendirilir. Zorunlu inanç sisteminin getirisi ile töreye karşı gelmenin cezası genellikle ölüm olmaktadır. Töre içerisinde namus kavramına oldukça fazla yer verilmektedir fakat genellikle kadın bedeni üzerinden aktarılmaktadır. Mitler varoluştan itibaren geçmişi günümüze taşıyan kültürel aktarımlardır. Bu araştırmanın amacı Yunan mitolojisindeki Medusa'nın gorgona dönüştürülmesi ve öldürülmesinde; Medusa'ya karşı kullanılan söylemler, cinayetin işleniş aşamasının yansıtılması, canavara dönüştürülmesi, katilin olaydaki konumunun aktarılma şekli ve cinayet işlenişiyle ilgili söylemlerin töre miti ile meşrulaştırılmasıdır. Araştırmada, töre mitinin Foucault'a söylem analizi ile Medusa'nın gorgona dönüştürülmesi ve öldürülmesi incelenmiştir. Olayın aktarımında ataerkil toplum yapısında cinayetin meşrulaştırılmasına, kadın üzerinde söz hakkı olunduğuna, cinayetin gerçekleşmesi için erkek hegemonyasının baskın oluşu, tecavüze uğrayan kadın ceza alırken erkeğe hiçbir yaptırımda bulunulmayışı, cinayeti bir erkeğin işlemesi ve cinayete yardım eden kadının mağduru alçaltmaya yönelik çalışması görülmüştür. Antik Yunan mitolojisinde kadının kadına düşmanlığı, kıskançlığı ve iktidar gücünün baskınlığıyla ortaya çıkan olay mağdur olan Medusa'nın çeşitli zorluklar çekmesi ve ardından vahşice öldürülmesi ile sonuçlanan ataerkil toplum yapısının oluşturduğu bir töre cinayeti olduğu görülmüştür.



Anahtar Kelimeler: Töre Miti, Tecavüz, Ataerkil, Cinayet, Söylem

Language: tr