Abstract

Worldwide, the rehabilitation community has been impacted by the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This impact has been disproportionately devastating for individuals with disabilities, and particularly individuals with acquired brain injury (ABI) due to injury-related cognitive and/or sensory/physical difficulties. Many physical and psychological symptoms of COVID-19 are already well known issues for individuals with ABI. Even in a fully functional social and healthcare system, post-ABI deficits can pose greater challenges to women and other marginalized groups, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender-nonconforming, and queer/questioning-identified (LGBTQ+) individuals. The restrictions and changes brought about by COVID-19 have the potential to broaden the existing disparities and limitations. This commentary highlights three key areas to attend to during this pandemic to help assuage such disparities and limitations.

Language: en