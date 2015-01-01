|
Slim M, Haddad C, Sfeir E, Rahme C, Hallit S, Obeid S. BMC Womens Health 2020; 20(1): e193.
BACKGROUND: Many constituents contribute to the rise of sex work in Lebanon such as the socio-economic situation in the country (poverty, increased unemployment rates, and religious divisions), as well as the political and social instability. Several emotional and psychological factors such as depression, stress, anxiety, low self-esteem, emotional abuse, may force some people to rely on trading sex as a coping strategy for persevering. Therefore, it was deemed interesting to explore and understand factors that are correlated with sex work in Lebanon where no study, to our knowledge, has been written on this critical point. The objective of the study was to assess factors (such as trauma, child abuse, partner abuse, depression, anxiety, and stress) associated with women joining sex work among a sample of the Lebanese population.
Child abuse; Anxiety; Partner abuse; Alcohol drinking; Sex work; Sex workers