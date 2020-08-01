Abstract

During the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) confinement, domestic violence (DV), i.e., physical, emotional or sexual abuse by one family or household member against another, has vastly increased worldwide (Joint Leaders' statement, 2020). DV is a highly prevalent issue of public health as global estimates indicate that about 1 in 3 (35%) women have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, and at least 1 in 7 children has experienced abuse or neglect at home (Preventing Child Abuse, 2020). In turn, intimate partner violence affects between 8 and 25% of children per year (Gilbert et al., 2009).



Measures of quarantine can protect people from contracting COVID-19 and prevent the rapid spread of the virus. However, it increases the likelihood of victims to continued exposure to DV. That is, for those exposed to DV, home is not a safe place, especially if the survivors are quarantined with the perpetrators (Kofman and Garfin, 2020). In this context, children and women are particularly vulnerable to be exposed to DV.



In addition, the COVID-19 crisis gives rise to certain adverse experiences such as social isolation, school closures, unemployment, income insecurity or financial deprivation, while also social services are limited and resources for support and advice are reduced (Usher et al., 2020). It is known that psychological stressors can increase the risk for DV (Lee, 2020). Indeed, those involved in DV prior to a crisis are more likely to experience DV following the event due to increased levels of stress in the perpetrators during and after the crisis (Gracia and Musitu, 2003, Simon et al., 2009)...

