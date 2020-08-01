|
Citation
|
Fares-Otero NE, Pfaltz MC, Estrada-Lorenzo JM, Rodríguez-Jiménez R. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 130: 433-434.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32891919
|
Abstract
|
During the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) confinement, domestic violence (DV), i.e., physical, emotional or sexual abuse by one family or household member against another, has vastly increased worldwide (Joint Leaders' statement, 2020). DV is a highly prevalent issue of public health as global estimates indicate that about 1 in 3 (35%) women have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, and at least 1 in 7 children has experienced abuse or neglect at home (Preventing Child Abuse, 2020). In turn, intimate partner violence affects between 8 and 25% of children per year (Gilbert et al., 2009).
Language: en