Abstract

Most people in an intimate relationship (i.e. marriage, dating, family, friends, and cohabitation) suffer from the effects of domestic violence. So this paper seeks to investigate the effects of abuse against men in the province of KwaZulu-Natal which can be psychological, physical, emotional, economical, and health to mention a few. The theoretical basis of the study was informed by Social Learning Theory developed by Albert Bandura in 1963. This paper used a post-positivist research paradigm which enabled the researcher to yield multiple perspectives from participants' / target population rather than a single reality. In that light, this paper used both quantitative and qualitative research methods for data collection. The study sampled 60 men who once experienced abuse from their intimate partners. The study managed to get responses from all men as targeted by the study. Notably, the data collected was analysed through the use of qualitative content analysis. The study acknowledged the wealth of knowledge of the concept subjugation by the respondents. The study findings showed that men's conquest is not a new thing in the province but is experienced by a large number of them.



KEYWORDS: men conquest, effects of domestic violence, intimate partner, intimate partner violence,

Language: en