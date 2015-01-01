Abstract

This paper focus on gender-based violence (GBV) is a global public health problem which includes physical violence, rape and sexual assault. Victims of GBV are often hospitalized from a variety of injuries such as partial or total loss of hearing or vision, burns leading to disfigurement, bruises, cuts, lacerations to fractures, internal organ injuries, chronic pain syndromes and permanent disability. Traumatic as sexual violence can be, the victim may need acute and/ or long-term care particularly regarding mental health care. The Methodology used in this study helps the readership to understand the perceptions regarding the care and support women received from nurses after GBV, female participants aged 14 to 59 years were recruited and enrolled in the study after providing informed consent or assent supported by their parents or guardians for participants' younger than 18 years. Participants were assured of anonymity, and participated in an interview. Voice recordings were transcribed verbatim from audiotapes and analysed according to Tesch's' method.



FINDINGS on this study are categorised on Two themes emerged from the analysed data, i.e. (1) Good, adequate care and support, and (2) bad attitudes and poor communication sometimes resulting in no support at all. In some instances, it was found that doctors provided the necessary care and support - not the nurses. Furthermore, this paper concludes that the role of nurses in the care and support of victims of GBV is not consistent. The study recommends that a strategy be made available to advance and ensure that the care and support for the victims of gender based violence are perceived, as care and support for them will enhance empowerment and resilience.Key words: care, perspective, gender based violence, nurse, victim

Language: en