Randa MB, Mokoena JD. Gend. Behav. 2019; 17(3): e191250.
(Copyright © 2019, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
This paper focus on gender-based violence (GBV) is a global public health problem which includes physical violence, rape and sexual assault. Victims of GBV are often hospitalized from a variety of injuries such as partial or total loss of hearing or vision, burns leading to disfigurement, bruises, cuts, lacerations to fractures, internal organ injuries, chronic pain syndromes and permanent disability. Traumatic as sexual violence can be, the victim may need acute and/ or long-term care particularly regarding mental health care. The Methodology used in this study helps the readership to understand the perceptions regarding the care and support women received from nurses after GBV, female participants aged 14 to 59 years were recruited and enrolled in the study after providing informed consent or assent supported by their parents or guardians for participants' younger than 18 years. Participants were assured of anonymity, and participated in an interview. Voice recordings were transcribed verbatim from audiotapes and analysed according to Tesch's' method.
Language: en
care; gender based violence; nurse; perspective; victim