Titilayo O, Ololade O, Olasumbo K, Funke A. Gend. Behav. 2019; 17(2): e188009.
(Copyright © 2019, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
unavailable
unavailable
Intimate Partner Violence is widely condoned in Nigeria. This study assessed pattern and help-seeking behaviour of women experiencing intimate partner violence in Isolo Local Government area, Lagos State.The study used a cross sectional design to select three hundred and eighty eight respondents through a multi-stage sampling technique. Data was collected using a validated semi-structured questionnaire.
Language: en
Barriers; Help-seeking; Intimate partner Violence; Pattern; Women