Abstract

Intimate Partner Violence is widely condoned in Nigeria. This study assessed pattern and help-seeking behaviour of women experiencing intimate partner violence in Isolo Local Government area, Lagos State.The study used a cross sectional design to select three hundred and eighty eight respondents through a multi-stage sampling technique. Data was collected using a validated semi-structured questionnaire.



RESULTS showed that more (70.4%) of the respondents had experienced intimate partner violence. Respondents reported slapping (52.3%) and verbal abuse (28.1%) as forms of intimate partner violence while 33% sought help by reporting to their friends. Over half of the respondents (59.5%) stated that the attitude of workers at the centres was a barrier for not seeking help.Various patterns of intimate partner violence were experienced by respondents with low quality of help-seeking behaviour. It is therefore recommended that workers in the centres should be well trained to show empathy to victims.



KEYWORDS: Intimate partner Violence, Pattern, Help-seeking, Barriers, Women

