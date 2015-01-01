Abstract

The rate of aggressive behaviours among teenagers in and off school environments has is becoming alarming to Nigeria society at large. Thus, the effects of these aggressive behaviours are of great concern to the fellow teenager, their parents, school management and other relevant stakeholders in education in Nigeria. This study used a genre of Drama-in-Education (DIE) in understanding factors that contribute to aggressive behaviours among teenagers. In an exploratory approach using descriptive analysis, the study was carried out in two settings: Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state. Fifty teenagers comprising 26(52%) male and 24(48%) female within the age range of 13 to 12 years participated in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Similarly, thirty teenagers comprising 13(43%) male and 17(57%) female of ages ranging from 12 to 20 years participated in the study in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.



FINDINGS however, revealed that the use of Drama-in-Education as exposed to the teenagers in this study; have helped understand that there were several possible contributing factors to development aggression and have suggested likely measures for ameliorating aggressive and violent behaviours in teenge population. The study thus, recommends the integration and use of Drama-in-Education as instructional method that is participatory in nature as an antidote to aggressive and violent behaviours among adolescents.



KEYWORDS: Theatre, drama-in education, aggressive behaviour, teenagers

Language: en